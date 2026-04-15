Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) said that total net asset value of gold investment funds in Egypt reached EGP 9.28 billion by the end of March 2026, spread across approximately 289,000 accounts, as per a statement.

Individual investors accounted for around 72% of total accounts, with a gender distribution of 83% male and 17% female. Institutional investors represented the remaining 28%.

The report also showed that the age group between over 20 and 30 years held the largest share of investment accounts, accounting for about 39.8% of the total.

The number of gold investment funds in the market reached six by the end of the reporting period.