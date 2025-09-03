Arab Finance: Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), reviewed the government's efforts to stimulate investment flows into Egypt on the sidelines of the Egyptian-Bahraini Business Forum, according to a statement.

Egypt ranked ninth globally and first in Africa among countries receiving investment, with net investment inflows amounting to $46.1 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

Heiba indicated that the Egyptian market enjoys many attractive advantages for investment, including a large workforce exceeding 32 million individuals, a highly diversified economic sector, a distinguished geographical location, and competitive tax rates.

The CEO also addressed the strong infrastructure and trade agreements covering around 70 countries that provide easy access to Egyptian goods and services for approximately 3 billion consumers globally.

He outlined the authority’s strategy, which is based on providing investment services, incentives, and systems that meet the requirements and orientations of various business sectors. This aligns with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade’s goal to increase exports to $140 billion by 2030.

During his speech, Heiba called on the Bahraini business community to leverage the investment environment in Egypt, which secures nearly 1,200 opportunities.

On his part, Waleid Gamal El Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), emphasized the depth and strength of investment and trade relations between the two countries.

He said the zone has concluded 311 project deals worth $10.2 billion since its establishment in 2015, noting that the last 14 months alone have witnessed the signing of agreements exceeding $6 billion.