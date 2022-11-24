Egypt Free Shops Company (EFSC) (MFSC) posted a 4.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Wednesday.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest rose to EGP 48.873 million from July to September from EGP 46.639 million a year earlier.

Total operating revenues declined to EGP 229.065 million in three months to September 30th from EGP 234.482 million the year before.

EFSC is an Egypt-based company listed on the EGX, engaged in the import and sale of duty-free goods and consumer products.

It offers several brands and types of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, fragrances, and gift items.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).