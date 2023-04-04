Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir met with the French Ambassador to Cairo Marc Baretti to probe means of boosting cooperation in transport projects, the Egyptian Ministry stated on April 3rd.

The pair also discussed the latest developments related to financing the sixth line of Cairo metro.

Latest developments related to a number of railway projects funded by the French side were also discussed.

