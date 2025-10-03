Arab Finance: The total financing granted by entities subject to the Financial Regulatory Authority's (FRA) oversight, including capital market and non-banking financing activities, hit EGP 773 billion during the period from January to July 2025, according to a statement.

Based on reports issued by the FRA, the total value of insurance premiums reached EGP 67.8 billion at the end of July.

The premiums calculated for property and liability insurance hit EGP 38.7 billion, while the value of premiums for personal and capital formation insurance totaled EGP 29.1 billion in July 2025.

The total value of compensation paid by the insurance sector amounted to EGP 34.9 billion, whereas the compensation paid for property and liability insurance registered EGP 16.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the value of compensation paid for personal and capital formation reached EGP 18.6 billion.

