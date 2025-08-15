Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) reported that total financing granted by entities under its supervision reached EGP 640.1 billion at the end of June 2025, as per a statement.

These financing includes capital market and non-banking financing activities.

According to the FRA, equity issuances accounted for EGP 334.8 billion, while securities issuances other than shares totaled EGP 52.5 billion.

Financial leasing contracts stood at EGP 84.4 billion, financing for medium, small, and micro enterprises amounted to EGP 49.2 billion, consumer financing reached EGP 38.1 billion, and mortgage finance stood at EGP 22.1 billion.

The value of collateral on movable assets in the movable collateral registry reached EGP 3.7 trillion by the end of June 2025.

Financing balances for small, medium, and micro (SMEs) enterprises were recorded at EGP 84.8 billion.

In the insurance sector, total premiums collected amounted to EGP 56.8 billion.

Property and liability insurance premiums reached EGP 32.3 billion, while personal and capital accumulation insurance premiums totaled EGP 24.5 billion.

The sector paid EGP 29 billion in compensation, with property and liability claims amounting to EGP 14 billion and personal and capital accumulation claims totaling EGP 15 billion.

Investments of private insurance funds stood at EGP 13.9 billion by the end of June 2025.

