The Egyptian government is following up on the cooperation with Australia-based Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) in the electricity and renewable sector as well as the field of green hydrogen and ammonia production, according to a statement by the Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency on September 10th.

This came during a meeting between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Chairman of FFI Andrew Forrest, in presence of Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla.

The meeting also tackled the new and renewable power generation project with a capacity of 9.2 gigawatts, Bassam Rady stated.

Moreover, they discussed the localization of industries related to power generation from solar panels and wind turbines, Rady added.

For his part, El-Sisi directed the government to provide all the necessary facilities to accelerate the process of implementing joint projects in the green energy field.

The President noted that this comes in line with the national strategy targeting boosting the contribution of renewable energy to the electricity mix.

