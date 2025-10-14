Arab Finance: The Ministry of Finance will launch the second package of investment opportunities in Assiut in the coming days, as per a statement.

Marking an unprecedented opportunity to establish sustainable tourism investments, this package includes a distinct site directly overlooking the Nile River.

As the initiative supports development efforts in Upper Egypt, it also covers another site in the heart of Assiut, which features an existing building that can be repurposed and used for investment.

This step is part of the state’s plan to increase returns on public assets and make use of unused lands for investment and development.

The ministry invited investors, real estate developers, investment funds, and companies specialized in urban and tourism development to benefit from these opportunities and submit innovative proposals that revive the Nile riverfront and central Assiut through tourism, recreational, and service activities that meet the governorate's needs.

Ownership of both sites has been transferred to the Ministry of Finance as per the presidential decrees registered in the Real Estate Registry.

Each location will be ready for delivery once the competitive allocation procedures are completed.

Information about the sites is available on the websites of the Ministry of Finance, the Invest in Egypt portal, and the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA).