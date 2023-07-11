The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has wrapped up its first ship supply operation in the port of Sokhna in the southern region of the zone, according to a statement on July 10th.

The CMA CGM SUEZ container ship was supplied with fuel by the Karpathos supply ship.

SCZone’s Head Waleid Gamal Eldien announced the launch of ship supply services for the first time in the ports of East and West Port Said last June.

The move comes within the SCZone’s 2020-2025 strategy to localize maritime services in affiliated ports.

