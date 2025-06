Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment registered a trading transaction valued at EGP 302,374, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on June 24th.

The transaction was implemented on Fawry’s 53,048 shares as part of the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

On June 17th, the EGX-listed company witnessed a trading transaction worth EGP 19.915 million as part of the ESOP.