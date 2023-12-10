Egypt has signed a water partnership declaration with the European Union (EU) to promote sustainable management of water resources in the country, as per a statement.

The declaration also aims to ensure benefiting from the technological, scientific, and management capabilities of Egypt and the EU, along with building capacities in the field of water resources integrated management.

Moreover, it covers sealing water partnerships with the concerned authorities, including the EU member states, Egyptian and European governmental institutions, firms, and civil society.

This is in addition to exchanging expertise and the latest practices on the policies, research, innovations, and job opportunities in the water sector in Egypt and the EU in the areas of boosting irrigation efficiency, reusing and treating water, coping with water scarcity issues, managing draught, and controlling desertification.

