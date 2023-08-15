Egypt - Chief of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA), Ali Abu Sinna, has said that the government has taken a set of measures to activate the concept of sustainable cities in Sharm El-Sheikh, in parallel with ​​the Green Sharm project.

Preparations included various infrastructure and service projects that were planned and implemented on a sustainable basis, in addition to the recent implementation of biodiversity conservation measures in light of the supportive policies approved by several ministries.

This came during a speech delivered by Abu Sinna, on behalf of Yasmine Fouad, the Minister of Environment, at the opening of the preliminary workshop for the project to transform Sharm El-Sheikh into a green city, which is the official launch of the project implemented by the Ministry of Environment in cooperation with the South Sinai Governorate and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Abu Sinna explained that the workshop aims to officially launch the Sharm El-Sheikh city project into a green city, and discuss the main issues of the project, the general framework, strategy and implementation plan for it, and ways of cooperation between all stakeholders to ensure the achievement of the main goals.

He indicated the continuation of building on the strategy of transforming Sharm El-Sheikh into a sustainable city, setting priorities and drawing a road map for its implementation in cooperation with the governorate and various ministries, the private sector, civil society and the local population, to put Sharm El-Sheikh on the global map of sustainable cities.

Abu Sinna pointed out that the Ministry of Environment began a long-term plan to integrate the environmental dimension into the tourism sector in 2018, through a project to integrate biodiversity into tourism, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism.

Shaimaa Raafat