Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir held an expanded meeting with cement manufacturers to discuss production developments, recent price declines, and mechanisms to increase capacity and restart idle production lines, as per a statement.

The meeting is part of the Ministry of Industry’s ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the cement sector and meet the needs of the local market.

A detailed report on cement price trends in recent months was reviewed, covering local production volumes and price fluctuations over previous periods.

Discussions also addressed the status of suspended production lines, the reasons behind their shutdown, and plans for their reactivation.

The meeting highlighted that cement producers continue to submit monthly reports to the General Authority for Industrial Development (IDA), detailing their factories’ total actual production capacity, output for the local market, and export volumes.

It was found that several companies have the technical and operational ability to produce quantities exceeding their currently licensed capacities.

In response, the authority will study requests from these companies to expand their officially permitted capacities, aiming to maximize the use of available resources and inject additional quantities into the local market. This step is expected to contribute to stabilizing prices and ensuring sufficient supply.

During the meeting, El-Wazir announced an exceptional incentive to mark the October celebrations, granting a discount on processing fees for adjusting production capacity in operating licenses to companies that commit to increasing production directed to the local market during October.

He explained that this measure supports the government’s plan to regulate the market, encourage factories to expand production, and enhance supply levels to help bring down prices.

The minister also reviewed progress made by companies with idle factories, noting that some shutdowns were due to shortages of spare parts, while others were undergoing renovation and replacement of production units to improve efficiency.

Some firms are also conducting technical reviews to align their systems with production requirements.

El-Wazir emphasized that these efforts reflect the companies’ commitment to resuming full operations soon.

He affirmed that the Ministry is closely following up with each factory to remove technical or administrative barriers, ensuring a swift return to full production capacity and maintaining a balance between supply and demand.

The meeting further discussed the use of alternative energy sources to reduce production costs.

El-Wazir underscored the government’s support for expanding the use of alternative fuels derived from environmentally friendly agricultural and household waste, viewing this as a sustainable solution that enhances operational efficiency.

Cement producers expressed strong interest in investing in this area, noting that it would reduce costs and improve the competitiveness of local products.

The minister directed that extensive technical discussions be held among relevant authorities, including the Egyptian General Organization for Standards and Quality (EOS), the IDA, and energy experts, to explore available technologies for facilitating the use of alternative fuels.

A detailed report was also presented on existing waste recycling plants and production lines in this field, along with an assessment of each cement factory’s needs for alternative fuel sources.

