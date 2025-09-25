Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved registering the increase in Universal for Paper and Packaging Materials' (Unipack) authorized capital from EGP 350 million to EGP 1.1 billion, the EGX announced.

The committee also approved increasing the company’s issued and paid-up capital from EGP 76.38 million to EGP 229.14 million, marking an increase of EGP 152.76 million.

The hike will be carried out through issuing 1.53 billion bonus shares at a par value of EGP 0.10 per share, distributed at two bonus shares for every one original share. The distribution will be financed from reserves and retained earnings in the financial statements as of December 31st, 2024.

Shareholders are eligible to receive stock dividends on a record date of September 24th, 2025.

The company’s shares after the increase will be listed on the EGX’s database with a reference price set as of September 25th, 2025, bringing the total number of shares to 2.29 billion.

