Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, as the EGX30 index climbed by 1.51% to 50,733.14 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also rose by 0.95% to 5,362.53 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 1.27% to 5,571.55 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.40% at 13,328.2 points and by 1.33% at 18,641.21 points, respectively.

A total of 2.153 billion shares were traded at EGP 9.383 billion over 188,537 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.516 trillion.

Retail investors dominated 69.73% of total trading transactions, while institutions accounted for 30.26% of trading.

Egyptian traders took over 85.4% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 10.27% and 4.33%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 193.026 million and EGP 92.265 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 285.291 million.