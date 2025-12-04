Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Wednesday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 index rose by 1.76% to 41,342.03 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, grew by 1.15% to 4,315.88 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV edged up by 0.32% to 4,520.29 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 ended the trading session higher by 0.41% at 12,431 points and by 0.48% at 16,540.96.

EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 6.886 billion through the exchange of 2.906 billion shares over 144,323 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.916 trillion.

Egyptians represented 87.4% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders equaled 6.69% and 5.91%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 71.81% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 28.18%.

Arab and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 205.843 million and EGP 185.700 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 205.843 million.