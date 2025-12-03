Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the EGX30 index down by 0.17% to 42,625.63 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, fell by 0.82% to 4,267.02 points.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV edged up by 0.25% to 4,505.71 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session in green, up by 0.75% at 12,380.75 points and by 0.20% at 16,462.44, respectively.

A total of 4.491 billion shares were exchanged over 144,462 transactions at a turnover of EGP 7.761 billion.

Meanwhile, total market cap reached EGP 2.885 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 93.61% of Tuesday’s trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 2.63% and 6.8%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 76.96% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 23.03%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were buyers with EGP 252.180 million and EGP 21.729 million, respectively.

However, Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 273.910 million.