Arab Finance: The Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) has launched its new World MasterCard credit cards, offering credit limits of up to EGP 2 million, according to an emailed press release.

The move underscores the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions that enhance customer experiences both at home and abroad.

The new cards come as part of EBank’s strategy to strengthen its position as a leading player in Egypt’s banking sector while broadening the range of services designed to meet its customers’ diverse needs. The products focus on quality and innovation.

World MasterCard cardholders will enjoy a host of benefits, including complimentary access to more than 1,300 airport lounges across 135 countries through the MasterCard Travel Pass app, flexible installment plans with competitive interest rates, and zero-interest installment offers.

Additional perks include exclusive discounts and deals at thousands of retailers, restaurants, and online platforms worldwide. Customers also gain access to special offers on hotel bookings, car rentals, educational services, and medical tourism.

Each customer can issue up to four supplementary cards for family members. The product also comes with an advanced rewards program offering one of the highest cashback redemption rates, alongside full online shopping protection through the 3D Secure system.

The rollout of the new cards coincides with EBank’s strong financial performance in the first half of 2025. The bank reported a net profit of EGP 2.605 billion by the end of June 2025, up from EGP 2.316 billion end-June 2024.

