Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan to mull ways of boosting joint pharmaceutical cooperation, the Egyptian ministry stated on September 5th.

This came on the sidelines of the Global Congress on Population, Health, and Development conference, which is being held from September 5th to 8th in Cairo, under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The two health officials also discussed how to benefit from Egypt’s expertise in implementing the Universal Health Insurance project.

The meeting also touched on ways of increasing medical tourism coming from Armenia to Egypt.

