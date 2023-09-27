Egypt has signed a double taxation avoidance agreement with Croatia, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry on September 26th.

The agreement has been signed by Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait and his Croatian counterpart Marko Primorac, on the sidelines of the eighth annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh on September 25th and 26th.

The move is aimed at stimulating trade and enhancing investment between both countries.

Maait encouraged Croatian investors to expand their investments in Egypt and to benefit from the measures taken by the government to boost exports in various fields.

