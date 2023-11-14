Egypt is expected to resume exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December or January as domestic demand declines during winter and as it receives more gas from Israel, an executive at Italy's ENI said on Tuesday.

"Consumption in Egypt is reducing and we would expect by December, possibly January (LNG), exports could resume," Cristian Signoretto, director for ENI's global gas and LNG portfolio, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in London.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by David Goodman )



