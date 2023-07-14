The Supreme Committee for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Affairs has agreed to sign contracts for the establishment, operation, and maintenance of four new development projects in partnership with the private sector, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced in a statement on July 12th.

The four development projects include operating and maintaining the electrical transformer station in the 10th of Ramadan City as well as operating the electricity network of the new city of El Alamein, according to Head of Ministry of Finance’s PPP Central Unit Atter Hannoura.

Also, a wastewater treatment project in the 6th of October City and the establishment of a dry port and the logistic zone in the 10th of Ramadan City were among the projects approved by the higher committee, he said.

Hannoura pointed out that another 17 projects will be developed in collaboration with the private sector in the near future, including three sewage and industrial treatment plants in Sadat City, New Beni Suef, and New Mansoura.

The yet-to-be implemented projects also include nine projects for transformer stations and electricity networks in the New Administrative Capital, 6th of October City, and Aswan, in addition to two projects for power generation in Tanta and Giza and three expansion projects at treatment plants in Ismailia, Giza, and Beheira, he added.

