Egypt is considering the localization of the olive oil industry by benefiting from the expertise of Libya Investment Company in this domain, according to a statement by Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation on July 12th.

This came during a meeting between Minister of Agriculture Al-Sayed El-Quseir with Chairman of Libya Investment Hamid Al-Arabi Al-Hudhairi in Cairo.

Both also mulled methods of expanding the company’s business in Egypt, particularly in the fields of agricultural investment as well as plant, poultry, and fish production.

For his part, Al-Hudhairi revealed that his company's investments in Egypt amount to about $2 billion in the fields of real estate, tourism, and agricultural investment.

