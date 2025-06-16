Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk affirmed the full availability of all basic commodities in the local market, with a strategic stock sufficient for more than six months, as per a statement.

Farouk said the supply situation remains stable despite ongoing regional instablities and their potential impact on global markets.

He stressed that proactive measures have been taken in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the continued availability of essential goods at reasonable prices.

The minister also noted that the government is maintaining regular field inspections to prevent any monopolistic practices or price manipulation.