Weatherford International has been awarded an eight-year contract by Romgaz, a natural gas producer and main supplier in Romania, to deliver services for real-time monitoring and transmission of dynamic parameters from the wellheads of gas wells, improving production optimisation through digital and AI-enabled insights.

Under the agreement, Weatherford will partner with Romgaz to implement a wellsite monitoring campaign across thousands of existing wells.

Leveraging cloud infrastructure, Weatherford technology will acquire critical data from field locations to provide Romgaz with key information for production decisions.

This information will guide in-field, Weatherford-supplied automated infrastructure to deliver Romgaz’s goal of production optimisation.

GirishSaligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented: “We are proud to support Romgaz in their first deployment of real-time monitoring services. With our technology, expertise, and recent investments in Romania, Weatherford is well positioned to help Romgaz optimise production and build fields of the future with solutions that enable smarter and more reliable operations.”

Razvan Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of Romgaz, added: “Partnering with Weatherford marks a significant step forward in Romgaz’s digital transformation journey. For the first time, we are implementing real-time wellsite monitoring technologies that will provide actionable insights and enhance the efficiency of our operations. This initiative aligns with our strategic objectives of innovation and operational excellence. We are confident that this collaboration with Weatherford represents a strategic first step in integrating AI-driven technologies into our operations and laying the foundation for a new era of intelligent transformation.”

