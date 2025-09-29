Arab Finance: The ordinary general assembly of the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) approved increasing the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 33.779 billion from EGP 30.708 billion, as per a bourse filing.

The lender will utilize EGP 3.070 billion from the financial statements recorded as of March 31st, 2025.

CIB will issue 307.085 million bonus shares, while offering one bonus share for every 10 existing shares.

At the end of June 2025, the bank logged 21.05% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest at EGP 33.345 billion, compared to EGP 27.547 billion.

