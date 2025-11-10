Arab Finance: CI Capital (CICH) has completed a short-term notes issuance worth EGP 2 billion for Corplease Leasing Company, as per an emailed press release.

Rated P2 by Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), the issuance was issued in a single tranche with a 12-month tenor.

CI Capital acted as the financial adviser, issuance manager, and lead arranger.

Zaki Hashem & Partners served as the legal advisor, Baker Tilly–Hilal & Abdel Ghaffar acted as the financial auditor, and Banque Misr served as the subscription recipient.