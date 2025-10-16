Arab Finance: Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Tarek ElKholy and Vice Minister of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) FU Wanjun signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation between the two institutions, the CBE stated on October 15th.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the two officials explored ways to deepen collaboration in banking supervision and regulation frameworks, enhance the exchange of technical expertise, and expand avenues of economic cooperation between Egypt and China.

Under the MoU, both sides will cooperate on licensing banks and financial institutions to operate in either country, supervising cross-border activities, and exchanging information to support effective oversight and maintain the stability of their banking systems.

The agreement also includes regular meetings and the sharing of updates on laws, regulations, and supervisory developments.

ElKholy welcomed the Chinese delegation and said the agreement opens new opportunities for collaboration in banking supervision, especially in applying technology and artificial intelligence to enhance oversight and regulatory efficiency.

For his part, Wanjun expressed appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with China’s financial authorities, describing the MoU as an important step toward expanding mutual coordination and the exchange of expertise and best practices in the financial and banking fields.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).