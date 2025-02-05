Canal Shipping Agencies (CSAG) logged net profits after tax of EGP 905.87 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual hike of 65% from EGP 547.55 million, according to the financial results.

Sales hit EGP 62.01 million at the end of December 2024, up 22% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 50.76 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY2024/25, Canal Shipping Agencies posted 136.84% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 33.325 million, compared to EGP 14.071 million.

The EGX-listed firm is a Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport's subsidiary that provides marine port services and shipping services to international commercial fleets.

The company operates four agencies: Asswan Shipping Agency, Assuit Shipping Agency, El Menia Shipping Agency, and Damanhour Shipping Agency.

