Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet has approved the signing of two power purchase agreements (PPAs) between the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and a consortium comprising Abu Dhabi's Masdar, Infinity Power, and Hassan Allam Utilities to generate solar power with a combined capacity of 1,200 megawatts, as per a statement.

The projects will also include battery storage systems totaling 720 megawatt-hours and will be located in Benban and Wahat.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved the rollout of commercial registry services through Egypt Post offices, starting with four services in the first phase.

The decision also includes printing commercial registry outputs on secure documents across postal and registry offices to ensure greater document protection.

In addition, the cabinet endorsed a draft presidential decree on the exchange of letters between Egypt and Japan regarding the implementation of the first phase of Greater Cairo Metro Line 4.

The line will extend from Hadayek El Ashgar Station to Fustat Station, covering 19 kilometers and including 17 stations—16 underground and one surface station.

It will connect with Line 1 at El Malek El Saleh Station and Line 2 at Giza Station, providing modern, safe transport links between densely populated districts such as Haram, Faisal, and Giza, as well as connecting 6th of October City and the Grand Egyptian Museum to the metro network.

The cabinet also authorized the establishment of a specialized dry port in Damietta furniture city to support the import and export of furniture and related materials.

The move aims to strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional hub for transportation, logistics, and transit trade.

Additionally, the cabinet approved amendments to the tourism sector support initiative to encourage investment in hotel construction.

The changes extend the period for submitting financing applications and registering with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) system by six months beyond October 20th, 2025.

The loan disbursement period, previously set to end on June 30th, 2025, will also be extended, while investors will have up to December 31st, 2027, to obtain operating licenses.

Lastly, the cabinet approved a contract between the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports and Mansour Automotive Group to establish a car assembly plant in 6th of October City on a 30-feddan plot allocated for 50 years under presidential decree No. 402 of 2025.

The factory, expected to cost around €135 million in its initial phase, will produce electric vehicles as part of Egypt’s localization strategy for the automotive industry.

Construction is set to be completed within 12 months, with the project aimed at transferring technology, enhancing local production, and boosting exports to regional markets.