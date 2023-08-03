Egypt has taken important steps to boost its competitiveness in the field of green hydrogen, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated on August 2nd.

This came during the fourth edition of the round table meeting held on green hydrogen industry in Egypt.

Madbouly noted that the country has completed the second update of the nationally determined contributions (NDCs), with the aim of raising the renewable energy’s contribution to 42% of power capacity by 2030 instead of 2035.

Egypt has promising potentials in the field of renewables production at competitive prices, Madbouly said, adding that solar and wind energies are considered key components in the green hydrogen industry.

He also expressed Egypt’s keenness to enhance investments in the green hydrogen field.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).