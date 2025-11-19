Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir inaugurated five new production lines at Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, with a total investment of EGP 1 billion, according to a press release.

Located at its factory in Nubaria, the new lines support the company’s ongoing efforts to improve productivity, promote localization in the food and beverage sector, and enhance product quality.

The newly launched facilities will also secure new job opportunities as well as boost export activities to meet the needs of consumers in Egypt and in the 45 global markets to which Beyti exports. Their business spans cheese, yogurt, and drinking yogurt manufacturing.

Beyti sources more than 67% of its raw materials and packaging locally, reflecting its efforts to foster innovation, transfer technology, and raise quality standards within the food and beverage industry.

El-Wazir stated: “The operation of the new production lines at Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary, represents an important model of serious investments that support national industry and deepen local manufacturing in the food sector.”

The minister added: “What we are witnessing today highlights the constructive cooperation between the government and the private sector to advance industrial development and increase the competitiveness of Egyptian products in regional and international markets.”

For his part, Abdullah Al-Bader, CEO of Almarai, commented: “These new investments reflect Almarai’s continued commitment to supporting Beyti’s operations and strengthening its presence in the Egyptian market, which remains one of the Group’s most strategic markets.”

Al-Bader continued: “These new investments represent a strategic addition to our operational capabilities, raising the total number of production lines to 32 and strengthening our ability to meet the needs of consumers and the growing local market.”

“This expansion also reaffirms Almarai’s dedication to supporting the localization of Egyptian industry and creating new job opportunities for Egyptian talent, with our workforce now exceeding 6,000 employees, both direct and indirect.”

Beyti operates an integrated facility spanning 120 feddans, producing over 130 products available in both local and international markets. Its annual production capacity reached 650,000 tons.