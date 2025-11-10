Arab Finance: The BADR Petroleum Co. (Bapetco) made a new natural gas discovery, BED 15-31 well, at the Badr-15 concession in the Western Desert, according to an official statement.

The discovery marks another step in the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ objectives to increase domestic gas output and reduce import dependence.

The newly discovered well has been put on the production map, with approximately 16 million cubic feet of natural gas and 750 barrels of condensate per day.

This discovery, made in the lower marine reservoir, is also expected to add 15 billion cubic feet of gas to reserves.

Currently, this reservoir is being re-evaluated to select the best locations for drilling new wells in the future, which will support increased production and maximize gas reserves.

