Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held on Sunday a tripartite summit in Sharm El-Sheikh with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, and King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the close and historical relations that bind the three countries at the official and popular levels, stressing Egypt’s aspiration to enhance cooperation with the two kingdoms in order to achieve the common interests of their peoples.

The meeting also addressed enhancing the efforts of joint Arab action, especially in light of the great challenges resulting from the multiple regional and international developments.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady said that, for their part, the two monarchs praised the close ties that bring together the three countries, stressing their keenness to bolster their strategic partnership with Egypt in a way that maximises the benefit of the three countries from the opportunities and potentials inherent in their cooperative relations.

They also affirmed that these relations represent a cornerstone for maintaining regional security and stability and restoring balance to the region in light of the pivotal importance of Egypt, Bahrain, and Jordan regionally and internationally.

Furthermore, they welcomed the upcoming summit that will be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, along with Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and the US.

