Egypt - Hassan El-Khatib, the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, has met with Fawzia bint Abdullah, the Bahraini Ambassador to Cairo, to explore ways to enhance economic relations between Egypt and Bahrain.

Minister El-Khatib emphasized the deep historical ties between the two nations and the strong relationship between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He stressed the importance of translating these robust bilateral relations into tangible economic and investment projects that benefit both countries. El-Khatib highlighted the need to increase Bahraini investments in the Egyptian market to meet the aspirations of both nations.

El-Khatib noted that Egypt focused on enhancing the role of the private sector in the national economy. The government is actively working to simplify the investment process by reducing the number of government entities that investors must interact with.

He also expressed the ministry’s commitment to offering more incentives to Bahraini investors to encourage their investment and expansion in the Egyptian market. El-Khatib looks forward to holding a broader meeting with representatives from the Bahraini business community to discuss their visions and aspirations for increasing Bahraini investments in Egypt across various sectors.

Ambassador Bint Abdullah reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening economic cooperation with Egypt across all fields. She emphasized the importance of joint efforts by both governments to activate all agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between Bahrain and Egypt to maximize their benefits.

Ambassador Bint Abdullah praised the major national projects implemented by the Egyptian government, noting that these projects are attractive to both Arab and foreign investors. She highlighted Bahrain’s strategic position as a major commercial and logistical hub for Egyptian exports to various countries, particularly in the Gulf region.

