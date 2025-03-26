Arab Finance: Egypt and Azerbaijan have discussed ways to boost bilateral economic relations and enhance joint investment and development cooperation, according to an official statement.

In her meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat focused on fostering cooperation across various sectors.

Al-Mashat also addressed preparations for the 6th session of the Egyptian-Azerbaijani Joint Committee, which is scheduled to be held in Cairo.

The committee will be chaired by Al-Mashat on the Egyptian side and by Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev on the Azerbaijani side.

The two sides discussed joint efforts to increase private sector investments in both countries and leverage the vital role of the Egyptian and Azerbaijani economies in their regional environment, bolstering joint development efforts.

Moreover, she referred to her visit to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in 2024, during which they inked seven agreements in various fields.

The two countries seek to enhance cooperation in digital transformation, youth and sports, electricity, oil and gas, and investment promotion.

