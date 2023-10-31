The Egyptian Minister of Public Business Sector Mahmoud Esmat has met with the Austrian Ambassador to Cairo Georg Pöstinger to discuss ways to boost cooperation in trade, industrial, and investment sectors, a statement revealed.

Esmat noted that Egypt is keen on cooperating with Austrian firms seeking to invest or expand in the country, considering it a gateway to the Middle Eastern and African markets.

This is part of the country’s strategy to lure further investments.

