Arab Finance: Arab Developers Holding suffered net losses attributable to the parent company worth EGP 28.921 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual drop of 20.16% from EGP 36.225 million, as per the financial results.

Loss per share reached EGP 0.004 in Q1 2025, marking a yearly rise from EGP 0.003.

The consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 266.603 million as of March 31st, 2025, from EGP 216.459 million in Q1 2024.

Regarding the standalone business, the company turned to net losses valued at EGP 5.058 million in the first three months of 2025, against net profits of EGP 114.235 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.001 in Q1 2025, versus a profit per share standing at EGP 0.089.