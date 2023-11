The Egyptian cabinet has approved a draft decision to eliminate double taxation between Egypt and Croatia, according to a statement issued on November 16th.

On September 26th, Egypt signed a double taxation avoidance agreement with Croatia.

The move is aimed at stimulating trade and enhancing investment between both countries.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).