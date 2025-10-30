Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a contract with Al Ahram Chemicals to establish an industrial complex for the production of formaldehyde and related derivatives in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, with total investments of $10 million, as per a statement.

Production is expected to begin in early 2027, with an annual capacity of 25,000 tons of formaldehyde and 25,000 tons of formurea, alongside other derivatives such as glue and melamine.

SCZONE's Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien said the project represents a major addition to the zone’s chemical industries, given its importance in supporting downstream sectors including wood, plastics, and adhesives.

He emphasized that the initiative aligns with the authority’s strategy to localize key chemical industries, increase the local component, and reduce import dependence while strengthening the competitiveness of Egyptian products.

He added that the Sokhna Industrial Zone continues to witness significant expansion in chemical, energy, and raw materials projects, leveraging its proximity to the Ain Sokhna Port to serve as a hub for heavy and medium industries targeting regional and global markets.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).