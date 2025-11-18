Arab Finance: Egypt is seeking to double the volume of bilateral trade with Chad, which currently stands at approximately $35 million annually, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib said.

During his participation in the expanded ministerial talks of the Egyptian-Chadian Joint Committee, the minister discussed boosting trade between the two countries within two years and agreeing on specific mechanisms to reach this goal.

El-Khatib highlighted that the development of a road linking Cairo and the Chadian capital, N'Djamena, via Libya, would reduce transportation costs between both countries.

Therefore, Egypt aims to establish a logistics zone in Chad, among six zones it targets for trade expansion in Africa.

Moreover, he stressed Egypt’s interest in cooperating with Chad under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The minister also expressed his anticipation of launching an Egyptian-Chadian business forum in the near future. This forum will discuss investment and trade opportunities between the two sides, as well as explore financing mechanisms for joint projects.

At the conclusion of the talks, the two parties signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance diplomatic coordination and cooperation in the electricity and energy sector.

El-Khatib and Chadian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul inked a MoU between the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and the National Agency for Investment and Exports (ANIE).

The deal aims at establishing joint investment projects, while exchanging expertise and technical knowledge between the two parties.