The Egyptian government is aiming for a unified stable dollar exchange rate in the short term, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated on November 28th.

The state is keen on providing incentives for serious investors to facilitate procedures and eliminate obstacles for them, Madbouly noted.

Moreover, he referred to directives that grant priority to local products in government contracts.

