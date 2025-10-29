Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with a delegation from the African Finance Corporation (AFC) to discuss strengthening cooperation and investment in the country’s petroleum and mining sectors, as per a statement.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration to attract investment to Egypt’s mining sector, particularly from emerging mining companies, and on developing new financing mechanisms to support the sector’s expansion.

The talks also addressed financing opportunities for projects aimed at boosting local petroleum production and refining capacity to reduce imports and narrow the gap between domestic supply and demand for key products, especially diesel.

Badawi outlined the ministry’s strategic priorities, which include advancing research, production, refining, petrochemicals, mining, and green energy.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to stimulate investment and improve the investment climate in the mining sector.

He also announced that Egypt will soon conduct its first aerial survey of mineral-bearing areas in more than four decades and is preparing a new package of incentives to attract emerging mining companies.

The minister noted Egypt’s competitive advantages, including its mineral-rich geology, developed infrastructure, diverse energy sources, and favorable legislative framework.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).