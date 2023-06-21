The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) intends to launch a Sharia-compliant index during the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, EGX’s Chairman Rami El-Dokany told Asharq Business on June 20th.

The move is part of the EGX’s endeavor to attract new investors to the Egyptian market, according to El-Dokany.

El-Dokany added that the EGX is considering launching new contracts for investing in gold, in addition to starting trading in the derivatives market in Q3 2023.

