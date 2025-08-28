Arab Finance: Egg prices in Egypt remained stable on Wednesday, August 27th, 2025, ranging between EGP 130 and EGP 135 per tray at the farm.

Consumer prices remained steady, with white and baladi eggs selling at EGP 150 per tray, while red eggs reached EGP 155.

The latest figures show that the number of licensed poultry farms as of mid-February 2019 was around 10,731, with an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion birds.

The sector employs approximately 2.5 million workers. In addition, the number of licensed feed factories has reached 1,493, bringing the total number of poultry facilities to 12,290.