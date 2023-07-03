Iran and Egypt are in talks to resume direct flights between their capitals, according to the Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim. The talks, which have been mediated by Iraq, are reportedly progressing well and could lead to the resumption of flights in as soon as 45 days.

The announcement comes amid a thawing of relations between Cairo and Tehran, which have been severed since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a tweet in May that Tehran welcomes better diplomatic relations with Egypt. In March, Egypt has simplified tourist visa requirements for Iranian nationals, allowing them to obtain a visa upon arrival if they are visiting South Sinai.

The Egyptian presidency has welcomed the recent thaw in relations between Cairo and Tehran, describing it as an “important step” to remove points of tension in the region. The presidency has also expressed hope that Tehran will “pursue a policy that takes into account the legitimate concerns of the countries of the region.”

The resumption of direct flights between Tehran and Cairo would be a significant development and would help to further normalize relations between the two countries. It would also make it easier for people from both countries to travel to each other, which could boost tourism and trade.

The talks to resume direct flights between Tehran and Cairo are still ongoing, but the announcement by Tasnim suggests that they are making progress. If the flights are resumed, it would be a sign of the continued thawing of relations between Cairo and Tehran and would help to promote peace and stability in the region.

