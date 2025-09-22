Arab Finance: DevisionX, a provider of advanced AI software and solutions, teamed up with NtegralOne, a company specializing in AI hardware computing solutions, to deliver integrated end-to-end AI solutions across Egypt's key industry sectors, according to a press release.

As organizations face difficulties while using AI solutions, including hardware compatibility and deployment complexity, the partnership will address market challenges.

The two entities will mainly target Egypt's government, banking and finance, telecommunications, healthcare and insurance, oil and gas, and education sectors, with a specialized focus on university AI laboratories.

The alliance aims to offer on-premise solutions, which are crucial for these sectors to reinforce data privacy and security requirements.

Mahmoud AbdelAziz, CEO of DevisionX, said: "This partnership represents a significant breakthrough in democratizing AI technology across Egyptian industries.”

“By combining our proven AI software capabilities with NtegralOne's specialized AI computing solutions, we're eliminating the traditional barriers that prevent organizations from realizing the benefits of artificial intelligence,” AbdelAziz highlighted.

Under the partnership, approximately 80% computer vision applications will utilize DevisionX's Tuba platform, with the remaining solutions incorporating multimodal RAG capabilities for comprehensive AI functionality.

The services include on-device solutions with multiple performance tiers, on-premises RAG systems optimized for data privacy, and complete turnkey packages designed for rapid deployment.

Mohamed Kelany, Co-Founder and CTO of NtegralOne, commented: "We are providing Egyptian organizations with reliable, ready-to-deploy integrated solutions that deliver immediate value while maintaining complete data privacy and security."

Additionally, the partnership is set to make AI more accessible for everyone by introducing an integrated, out-of-the-box solution that empowers both organizations exploring AI possibilities and those with defined AI objectives.

DevisionX clients will gain access to reliable, compatible hardware optimized for AI workloads, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.

Likewise, NtegralOne customers will leverage advanced AI and computer vision software solutions, transforming their hardware investments into complete, productive AI systems.

