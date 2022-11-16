Delta for Construction and Rebuilding (DCRC) posted a 56.21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 15th.

The company’s net profit after tax surged to EGP 10.847 million in January-September from EGP 6.944 million in the same period a year earlier.

Operating revenue soared to EGP 166.297 million in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 84.06 million in the January-September period of 2021.

Delta is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate investment sector.

The company’s activities include developing, owning, managing, buying, and selling residential real estate properties, as well as land subdivision and touristic projects development such as resorts and hotels.

