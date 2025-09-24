Arab Finance: Egyptian Housing Finance Company, a 99.99% owned subsidiary of Credit Agricole Egypt, has acquired 100% of shares in Just Finance S.A.E, as per a disclosure.

The transaction falls outside the scope of Article 44 and Article 44 bis of the listing and delisting rules issued by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), as its value represents less than 0.75% of the bank’s net worth, according to the last audited financial statements of June 2025.

Egyptian Housing Finance Company is licensed under the FRA for mortgage and leasing finance, while Just Finance is licensed by the FRA to operate in consumer finance.