Arab Finance: Contact Financial Holding entered into a strategic partnership with e& money in a first-of-its-kind move for Egypt’s financial landscape, according to an emailed press release.

The collaboration will enhance the consumer finance experience through advanced digital solutions that integrate Contact’s financing solutions directly into “My e&” and “e& money” mobile apps.

This move will create a seamless, end-to-end digital financing journey for customers, setting a new benchmark in the fintech sector.

Announced on the sidelines of the 45th GITEX Dubai, the strategic alliance laid the foundation for a transformative new era of digital finance in Egypt and across the region.

Under the joint agreement, e& money’s customers will access a next-generation digital financing experience powered by AI-driven alternative credit scoring models and advanced data analytics.

They will manage to apply for Contact’s financing programs, receive instant credit approval within seconds, and enjoy a seamless, flexible repayment plan of up to 60 months.

Moreover, the partnership offers innovative financing programs to e& money’s users, enabling them to refinance previous purchases/past transactions and manage their finances with greater convenience.

Ahmed Yehia, CEO of e& FinTech and Digital Lifestyle, a subsidiary of e& Egypt, said: “For the first time in the region, we are introducing the concept of embedded consumer finance within digital applications, delivering an instant, fully seamless financing experience powered by the latest AI technologies and data analytics,”

Yehia added: “Through innovative technological solutions, we are simplifying access to finance and empowering customers with greater freedom and flexibility to manage their financial lives, solidifying our position as one of the region’s leading fintech pioneers.”

John Saad, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, stated: “This moment marks a turning point in shaping the future of digital financial services across the region. Our strategic partnership with “e& money” stands as a gateway to a more connected, inclusive and data-driven financial ecosystem.”

“By harnessing the power of AI and advanced data analysis, we are enabling new segments of society to access and engage with the financial system through innovative digital solutions, deepening financial inclusion and innovation, while cementing Contact’s position at the forefront of Egypt’s digital transformation within the non-banking financial sector,” the CEO highlighted.

Last July, ContactNow, the digital arm of Contact Financial Holding, teamed up with PayTabs Egypt to integrate its buy now, pay later (BNPL) services into PayTabs' payment infrastructure.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).